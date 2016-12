Port Hardy Council is looking for some more information on a tsunami warning system for the Beaver Harbour area.

The project came before council last week and council has asked staff for more info before proceeding.

Mayor Hank Bood says the question is whether the system would be worth the expense. He notes that Port Hardy isn’t really in a hugely vulnerable positions as far as tsunamis go.

Bood says staff have been asked to gather more information and bring it back before council.