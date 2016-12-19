The BC Coroners Service has released the name of the kayaker who died in the water off Union Bay on the weekend.

23-year-old Thomas Butcher from Courtenay and another kayaker left Union Bay around 10:00 PM Saturday, heading to Tree Island.

According to the BC Coroners Service, the two kayaks collided and Butcher ended up in the water. His companion was unable to rescue him, but was able to reach shore and contact emergency crews.

Search crews located his body late on Sunday afternoon. The RCMP and the coroner are continuing to investigate.