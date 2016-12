Fire crews are reminding people to make sure Christmas trees are watered.

Trish Greenwood says a dry Christmas tree can burn out of control very quickly. She says trees suck up a lot more water than most people think. Greenwood says you should be checking the water level on your tree every day to ensure it doesn’t dry out.

