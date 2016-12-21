North Island 911 and the City of Campbell River have reached a new five-year agreement for dispatch services.

North Island 911 is based in Campbell River and provides dispatch services for six regional districts on northern Vancouver Island and Powell River.

Corporation President Larry Samson says the new fixed-rate contract will provide more stability for both the city and the corporation.

He says having dispatch here on the North Island makes a big difference for crews on the ground.

The contract will run through 2021, with an option for a five-year renewal.