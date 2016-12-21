The United States Government has confirmed it is launching investigations into whether softwood imports from Canada have harmed its forestry sector.

The US Lumber Coalition alleges that Canadian Forestry Firms are getting unfair financial assistance and is coming into the US at less-than-fair market value.

The Canada-US Softwood Lumber agreement expired last year and the one-year hold on litigation expired in the fall.

The long-running trade dispute is a significant concern for BC, since we are the main exporter of Canadian softwood lumber to the US.