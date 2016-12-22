Broadband internet service has been declared a basic service for all Canadians.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced Wednesday that access to broadband is now considered a basic telecommunications service.

The CRTC also announced a new fund to help support projects to expand high-speed internet to rural and remote areas, which can be used to build new infrastructure or upgrade existing systems to meet the targets.

The goal is to have broadband available to 90% of Canadian households by 2021 and the remaining 10% within 15 years.