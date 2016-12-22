BC Ferries crews are gearing up for the holiday season.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says tomorrow, December 23rd, is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday period. She notes if customers have a specific sailing time in mind, they should make a reservation.

Marshall says 135 extra sailings have been added between Vancouver Island and the mainland to accommodate the extra traffic.

Marshall notes the 26th, 27th, and 28th are also expected to be busy, with the 27th being the busiest day after Christmas.