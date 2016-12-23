Port McNeill council has given the first three readings to a new harbour rate bylaw.

Mayor Shirley Ackland says the goal of raising the rates is to create a reserve to cover maintenance for the harbour. She says they knows there was a lot of interest in what would happen to the rates.

Ackland says council received a lot of feedback and a lot of research was done to ensure the fees are in line with other harbours and will stay affordable for families.

The rate bylaw will come back before council for fourth and final reading in the new year.