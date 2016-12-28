It’s shaping up to be a busy year for North Island College in the region.

Spokesperson Caitlin Hartnett says one of the priorities is to provide programming at locations throughout the region to make it easier for students to access, especially when it comes to upgrade courses that students need to take before starting regular programming.

Hartnett says there are number of new courses on the horizon for 2017 along with the second offering of the introduction to Kwak’wala, which begins early next month.