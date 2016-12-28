The MLA for the North Island says it was disappointing to see how little time MLAs spent in Victoria this year. Claire Trevena is reflecting back on the highlights of 2016.

She says one thing that continues to disappoint is the lack of time the opposition had to question the government’s decisions.

Trevena says she continues to hear from people in the region who are struggling with affordability with rising costs for everything from ICBC rates to hydro to MSP.

Trevena says she was also disappointed to again see the Liberal government cancel the fall sitting of the legislature.