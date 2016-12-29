Anglers who fish at Comox Lake are being asked to help with cutthroat conservation this winter.

Brendan Anderson with Fisheries, Lands and Natural Resources says a research project is being done on the cutthroat trout in the lake and a large number of the fish have been tagged.

Anderson says the research project will help to determine whether conservation efforts are being successful or if adjustments need to be made. He notes there is also reward money available to encourage anglers to return tags to the Fish and Wildlife office.