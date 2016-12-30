2017 is going to be a special year for the North Island Hospitals Project. Both the new Comox Valley and Campbell River Hospitals are set to come online.

Chief Project Officer Tom Sparrow says all the construction will be wrapped up by early March in order to get the occupancy permit.

Sparrow says the following months will involve training, orientation and moving the clinical staff into the facilities. He says they are also aiming to be able to do public tours of the facilities in the summer, before the final sterilization takes place.