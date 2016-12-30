2017 is shaping up to be an interesting year on the political scene.

Political scientist Paul Whyte says the biggest thing for the coming year will be the US Inauguration and the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

In BC, Whyte says he’s noticed both the Liberals and New Democrats beginning to gear up for the 2017 Provincial Election. He says it’s not uncommon for voters to start to get tired after a party has been in power for more than a decade.

Whyte says, given the surplus currently on the books for the government, he expects to see some significant spending announcements come forward in the months before the campaign officially gets underway.