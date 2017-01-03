The MLA for the North Island says it will be a busy start to 2017. The big item on the calendar is the Provincial Election, which will take place in May.

Claire Trevena says there’s a number of projects she’ll be working on, prior to the campaign.

Trevena says it was disappointing to not have a fall sitting of the legislature and she’s looking forward to getting back to the house.

Trevena says she’s also moving forward on a number of projects, including building a business case for rural internet connectivity.