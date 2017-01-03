The Mayor of Port Hardy says 2016 was a great year for the community and that 2017 is shaping up to be a strong follow-up.

Hank Bood says projects like the implementation of high-speed fibre internet, the multiplex and the increase in tourism will make a big difference to the community for this coming year and beyond.

Bood says the Aquatic Centre has done well for the community.

Bood says he’s very pleased at the team that has been built at the district office to help work on and move these projects forward.