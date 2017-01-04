E-Comm’s 911 dispatchers have released their top ten examples of calls that unnecessarily tied-up emergency lines in 2016.

Spokesperson Jasmine Bradley says any time a 911 line is taken up for a reason that does not require immediate action from emergency services, lives could be put at risk.

Examples of calls received by 911 dispatchers include a call about a big spider in a bathroom, complaints that someone couldn’t get into a nightclub, calls about teenagers refusing to do chores, and a request for a ladder to get a soccer ball off a roof.