The Mayor of Port McNeill says fighting for seniors care in the community will be one of her priorities this year.

Shirley Ackland says the lack of seniors care in the community is having a huge impact on seniors and families in Port McNeill and across the north island.

Ackland says as seniors age, friends and community connections become more important than ever, which is why it’s important to have adequate services available so they can stay in their home community for their final years.