Investigators are looking for information on a fire that broke out at the Port Hardy Community Rec Centre last week. Fire crews were called out at 1:30 Friday morning to a garbage can fire.

RCMP had used an extinguisher on the fire and fire crews finished putting the fire out and ventilated the foyer of the building.

The fire damaged the side of the building, including breaking five panes of glass.

Anyone who may know those responsible or have any information on what happened are asked to contact local police.