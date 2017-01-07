The BC Government is committing more funding to the Aboriginal Skills Training Fund.

Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation John Rustad says $11.8 million will be invested in 17 more skills-training projects this year.

He notes the fund, which was launched in 2015, has provided funding for a variety of projects across the province.

The government notes that aboriginal youth is the fasted growing demographic in BC, and it’s important to make sure those youth have access to education, training and support as they chose their career paths.