The BC Government is vowing to continue to fight following a ruling against Canada by the US International Trade Commission.

The commission ruled that it has found injury, following a claim of unfair trade practices made by American producers.

The producers allege that Canadian lumber is unfairly subsidized and sold in the US for less than fair value. The finding means the US Department of Commerce will continue to investigate.

The BC Government says it will continue to push for a fair, negotiated trade agreement with the United States.