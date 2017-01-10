Medical Health Officers are urging people to be protect themselves from the flu, following outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Doctor Charmaine Enns, Medical Health Officer for Northern Vancouver Island, says flu activity is increasing throughout British Columbia. Enns notes there’s been outbreaks in health care facilities in the Interior, Lower Mainland, and on Southern Vancouver Island.

Enns says there’s still time to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. She says if you do get the flu, it’s important that you stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.