North Island College is reintroducing adult upgrading courses in Port McNeill later this month.

College spokesperson Caitlin Hartnett says it’s the first time the courses have been offered in a number of years. She says that students currently travel to Port Hardy to access upgrading courses.

She says making those courses available in Port McNeill will help better support students..

Hartnett says being able to access upgrading courses close to home can make a big difference for those looking to go back to school.

The new upgrading courses will begin at the end of January.