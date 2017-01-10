The cooler temperatures mean more electricity is being used across the province. To compensate for that, BC Hydro has announced a special Winter Payment Plan for users.

The Plan will allow users to spread their bill payments over a 6-month period.

Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk says the plan is a convenient way for residents to keep their bills more affordable during the colder season.

Olynyk says Hydro has seen electricity consumption reach record levels this Winter.

You can contact BC Hydro to make personal billing arrangements as part of the Winter Payment Plan.