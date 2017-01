The NDP says Christy Clark has let down forest workers and communities as U.S. softwood lumber penalties loom.

B.C. New Democrat leader John Horgan says forest workers need a government that will defend their jobs and communities.

Horgan notes that since 2001, the province has lost 30,000 jobs in forestry and coastal communities need better support.

He says the Liberals have been too busy promoting liquefied natural gas to be bothered with mounting a strong fight to defend forest communities.