Port Hardy District Council is updating its priorities for the coming year. Council met this week to talk about some of the priority projects for 2017.

Mayor Hank Bood says one of the big things on the agenda is a review of the district’s Official Community Plan. He says the community has changed since the last OCP was done 10 years ago.

Bood says one of the focuses of the review will be the creation of larger, more rural lots which are in high demand right now. He says the goal is to have the OCP review complete by the end of 2017.