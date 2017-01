A half-dozen drivers have had their vehicles impounded after being caught excessively speeding.

Constable Rob Gardner says RCMP recently conducted traffic enforcement on the Inland Highway and caught 9 drivers in just four hours.

Gardner says another driver was also caught going 140 in the 90 zone and had their vehicle impounded.

Gardner notes that the speed limit drops so drivers have more reaction time around intersections on the highway and it’s important drivers slow down in those areas.