An open house is being held in Port McNeill to gather feedback from parents on what you’d like to see in your child’s report card. Education Minister Mike Bernier says they wanted to take a look at the reporting systems as the new curriculums are rolled out.

He says it’s important that they hear from parents about what they want to see.

The open house is taking place Tuesday, January 24th from 5 PM to 7 PM at North Island Secondary, with a brain storming session from 7 PM to 8 PM.

Parents can also provide feedback through the ministries’ website.