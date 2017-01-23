Port Hardy RCMP are putting out a call for information following a shots-fired complaint.

Sergeant Annie Linteau says police were called out to Beaver Harbour Road just after midnight on Friday and determined shots had been fired into a residence.

Linteau says two men were arrested at the scene after the area was secured by police.

She says the two suspects, a 35-year-old male and a 48-year-old male have been remanded in custody, pending a court appearance.

Linteau notes that in connection with the investigation, a quantity of drugs, cash and firearms were seized from a residence on Byng Road. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the RCMP.