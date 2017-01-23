Residents of Port Hardy will get a chance to take a look at the District’s draft budget Tuesday evening. The draft financial plan will be presented at an open meeting, starting at 6:30 tomorrow.

Mayor Hank Bood says one of the biggest challenges for council was the cost of the new multiplex while keeping things affordable for tax payers.

However, he notes that there is some good news on the financial front for the district this year.

The draft financial plan is also available on the Port Hardy website and feedback can be submitted by contacting the district. Bood says it’s very important for council to hear any feedback residents might have before the plan is finalized.