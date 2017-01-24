The Island Coastal Economic Trust says our region bucked the trend when it comes to job growth in rural areas. CEO Line Robert says the region saw an over increase of 1.7% last year.

She notes they also saw an increase in full-time jobs.

Robert says there have been several reports that the only job growth has been in Victoria and Vancouver, but the coast has seen strong job growth as well.

Robert notes that the increase in jobs is spread over multiple sectors, which reflects the efforts that have gone into diversifying economies in the region.