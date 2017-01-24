A new network is being set up to connect post-secondary institutions with innovation-driven industries.

University of British Columbia President Santa Ono has been appointed as the Chief Advisor on the project by the Premier. Ono says the province is already a world leader in several areas.

Ono says this new network will help to ensure post-secondary and industry are working together.

Ono says the creation of the network is an important recognition of the role of post-secondary institutions as economic growth engines across British Columbia.

According to the 2025 Labour Market Outlook, jobs in information technology are expected to be among the top career opportunities in BC.