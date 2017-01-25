Nominations are now open for the Order of British Columbia.

The Order of British Columbia is the province’s highest honour and one way of rewarding and recognizing those BC residents whose extraordinary contributions and achievements have contributed to a better quality of life in the province and beyond.

Since the Order was established in 1989, the Province has recognized 402 British Columbians from a variety of sectors including the business, volunteer, arts and sporting communities.

For further details on the Order of British Columbia, visit: orderofbc.gov.bc.ca.