The Mayor of Port Hardy says he’s pleased with how this year’s budget is looking.

Council presented its draft financial plan at an open house this week. Hank Bood says not many people came out to provide feedback, which council took as a vote of confidence that it is on the right track.

The financial plan received first three readings at the council meeting following the open house. Bood says the plan calls for a residential tax increase of just over 3%.

The budget will come back before council for final adoption at its next meeting.