The Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin says the unusual cold, followed by rains have created some unstable conditions in the back country.

Forecaster Jan Neuspiel says we’ve had a lot more cold weather this winter, which can cause the snow pack to loosen up.

Neuspiel says the avalanche danger will rise as more snow falls and if the wind picks up.

Neuspiel says it’s important anyone heading into the back country is prepared.

The avalanche risk in the alpine is at moderate for Thursday, January 26th but is forecast to rise to considerable on Friday, January 27th.