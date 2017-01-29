The coroner’s inquest into the death of Brandon Jansen has issued 21 recommendations to reduce the toll of illicit drug deaths.

Jansen died last year while he was a resident at a treatment centre in Powell River.

The jury made recommendations to a number of agencies, including the Ministry of Health, CEOs of Regional Health Authorities, and the Director of the BC Centre of Substance use.

Coroner Barb McLintock says the recommendations will be put together in a package by the chief coroner and sent to the agencies.

The jury also recommended the Sunshine Coast Health Centre review security and training procedures and recommended to CEOs of all Licensed Substance Use Treatment Centres to review guidelines on electronic devices, look at greater security measures for monitoring clients, and ensure all baggage is searched upon entering the facility.