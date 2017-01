The Mayor of Port Hardy says he’s incredibly proud of the work going on for the local Canada 150 project. The mural is currently at the T-bird mall as the carvers continue their work on it.

Hank Bood says it’s been incredible to see the hard work Councillor Pat Corbett-Labatt and Caitlin Hartnet with North Island College, who have been spearheading the project.

The mural will be officially unveiled on National Aboriginal Day in June.