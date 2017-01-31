Island Health is working to ban smoking in public places on the North Island.

Letters were written to Port Hardy and Campbell River councils regarding the dangerous effects of second hand smoke for residents and the enviornment.

Medical Health Officer for the North Island Doctor Charmaine Enns says it’s not the first time the issue has been addressed.

Enns says surveys have shown that 80 percent of the population is in support of having smoke-free open spaces. Port Hardy council has asked staff to update its current smoking bylaw and report back to council.