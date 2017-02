RCMP is searching for suspects after a break-in at a lodge.

Cordero Lodge on East Thurlow Island was broken into, vandalized and robbed.

Sayward RCMP Corporal Kim Graham says the department is work with other detachments to try and find the those responsible.

Graham says about $10,000 in property was stolen from the lodge, including fishing gear, solar panels and firearms. Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.