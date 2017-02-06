The Province is investing $35-million over the next three years in BC Parks.

Minister of Environment, Mary Polak says $25-million will go directly to BC Parks operations and will see about 25 more full-time park rangers hired and new programs to promote and protect the natural environment.

Eddie Wood, president of the BC Society of Park Operators says the additional ranger staff will be helpful. He says there’s been exponential growth of hikers using the back-country and a noticeable void in Ranger presence.