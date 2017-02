Port McNeill council will be holding a public meeting at the community hall tonight (Monday, February 6th) to discuss the Beach Drive Landslide Hazard Assessment Report.

The report was prepared after the area had several slides following a downpour of rain in the fall. Mayor Shirley Ackland says it’s a chance for people to hear about the findings of the report and ask questions.

The public meeting will begin at 7:00 PM and will be followed by the regular council meeting.