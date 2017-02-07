The B.C Government says it accepts all the recommendations contained in the latest report from the representative for children and youth.

The report was looking to the case of a teen in care, who took his own life at the age of 18 after being moved to multiple placements and social workers during the time he was in care.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says the government is working on implementing all the recommendations.

Cadieux says the Ministry is mandating 100% compliance with the requirement to have a plan of care in place for all children and youth in government care, which must include permanency and cultural components if the child is indigenous.