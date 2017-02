A new daycare centre has opened at the Quatsino First Nation. The ribbon on the new Daycare and Elders Centre was cut yesterday, and celebrated with cultural songs and dances.

Spokesperson Jeff Monroe says the Centre will be a place for youth to learn about their culture through teachings and interactions with elders. He says he expects the facility to be around for a long time.

Monroe says pictures and more information about the Centre can be found on the Quatsino First Nation’s website.