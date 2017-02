Staff at Island Health is looking at ways to reduce the number of overdose deaths across the province. Medical Heath Office Doctor Charmaine Enns says opioid overdose deaths continue to be a serious problem. Enns says in many cases, victims are found alone, which increases the risks of dying.

Enns says Island Health is hoping to open more overdose prevention sites. She notes 90% of opioid overdose deaths on Vancouver Island are happening in private residences.