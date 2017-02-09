The Beach Drive Landslide Hazard Assessment Report presentation in Port McNeill has been rescheduled to next month.

The report was prepared following several slides on Beach Drive this past fall, including one that closed the road.

The report was set to be presented at a public meeting before council on Monday, but had to be postponed after the consultants who prepared the report were snowed in, in Victoria.

The meeting is now scheduled for March 6th, and copies of the report are available on the town’s website.