Final preparations are underway for the 2017 Wounded Warrior Run BC. The annual event kicks off in Port Hardy next Monday, with the run team making its way to Victoria over the week.

Co-founder of the event, Allan Kobayashi, says he started the run to support the Wounded Warrior Program, which helped him when he was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Kobayashi says over the years since the run began, he’s noticed more people talking about PTSD and also more people coming forward asking for help.

The run will begin in Port Hardy on Monday the 20th and will wrap up in Victoria on the 26th.