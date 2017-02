The BC government is working to develop a strategy to get a softwood lumber deal.

More than $4-billion in softwood lumber is exported to the United States each year.

Newly-appointed provincial trade envoy on softwood lumber, David Emerson, says part of the strategy is how to avoid having groups take advantage of the government and industry.

Emerson says things have changed since the last deal was completed 10 years ago and says a complete re-assessment is needed to create a fair deal.