The District of Port Hardy has adopted its financial plan.

The plan includes a 3.1% tax increase for residential tax payers.

Mayor Hank Bood says there are a number of projects that are included in the financial plan, including upgrading water services to the airport area.

Bood says council was pleased to be able to keep the tax increase at around 3% for residential tax payers, especially considering the number of projects that are in the works.