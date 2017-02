The Mayor of Port Hardy says things are looking good as 2017 gets underway.

The first round of data from the 2016 Census has shown that Port Hardy bucked the trend of small, coastal communities and grew 3% from 2011.

Hank Bood says it’s a sign that the efforts of the community are paying off.

Bood says the district is looking good heading into this fiscal year, with a number of project set to get underway if they are able to secure provincial and federal funding.