Campbell River City Council has banned paid parking at the new hospital.

Council has given final adoption to the bylaw, which bans paid parking in ‘zone one’ areas, which would include the hospital.

City Councillor Larry Samson says they heard a lot of concern from residents about the implementation of paid parking when the new hospital opens this fall.

Concerns about paid parking were also raised by many North Island communities, whose residents will be travelling to access care at the new hospital.