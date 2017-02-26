Health officials are reminding travelers to make sure you’ve got the right shots before you head off on vacation.

Dr Suni Boraston, Medical Director of the Travel Clinic with Vancouver Coastal Health says if you’re travelling anywhere outside of North America or Western Europe, you should get vaccinated against Hepatitis A.

Boraston says they’re seeing travelers who are not vaccinated before the trip come back with Hepatitis A, but notes that Hep A is one of the most common vaccine-preventable illnesses.